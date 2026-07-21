India summons Russian envoy over death of 4 Indian sailors in attack off Ukraine coast

Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo under the Guinea-Bissau flag after Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odesa, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

India on Tuesday summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires and lodged a strong protest over the killing of four Indian seafarers aboard a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel struck off the coast of Ukraine.

According to PTI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the merchant vessel, in which the Indians died, was unacceptable. It marks the first death of Indian seafarers since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.