India summons Pak official over death of three in ceasefire violation

The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the statement said. (Representational) The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the statement said. (Representational)

The Centre on Saturday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to register a strong protest over the death of three persons of a family, including a child, in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir.

The said incident took place on the night of 17 July in Krishna Ghati sector, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. Another child was injured in the ceasefire violation.

The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the statement said.

“India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces. India also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India…,” the Ministry said.

“Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding for maintaining peace and tranquility along” the LoC and the IB, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.