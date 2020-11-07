India summons Pak diplomat over Kartarpur management decision

The historical Gurdwara is less than five kilometres inside Pakistan territory.

India on Friday summoned the Charge d’Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over Islamabad’s decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan CDA Aftab Hassan Khan was categorically told that the decision runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

On Thursday, the MEA had reacted sharply to Pakistan’s decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurdwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

Srivastava said the unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor initiative as well as the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd