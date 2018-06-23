India summons Pak deputy HC over denial to envoy to meet pilgrims

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan’s Hasan Abdal, despite having required permission. (ANI image) Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan’s Hasan Abdal, despite having required permission. (ANI image)

India summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah on Saturday and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access to its envoy in Islamabad. Consular officials were also denied access to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib and to meet visiting Indian pilgrims.

Despite having legal travel permissions granted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria along with consular officials were denied access to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, a province in Pakistan, and meet Indian pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Indian organizers, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) expressed “grave concern and dismay” at the incident, MEA stated in a press release.

Visiting Indian pilgrims in Pakistan had asked Pakistan organisers to facilitate a meeting with Indian High Commissioner and High Commission officials. “Concerns have also been conveyed at repeated attempts by entities in Pakistan to extend support to secessionist movements in India and incite the Indian pilgrims, and Pakistan authorities asked to ensure that no such activity is carried out from Pakistan soil,” said MEA.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad registered a strong protest as well, MEA further said.

This is the second time, Pakistan has denied access to the India High Commissioner to meet the visiting Indian pilgrims.

