Centre summons Iran envoy after Indian sailor dies in Hormuz attacks

Iran’s Deputy chief of mission in India has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to register a formal protest.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Iran war: An Indian sailor died in the attacks on UAE-flagged tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.A plume of smoke rises from an explosion off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday. (AP)
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India has lodged a protest with Iran over the attack on Indian seafarers in Hormuz. Iran’s Deputy chief of mission has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The summons comes after an Indian crew member was killed when two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The war in the Gulf has been escalating since July 6-7 when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran ended.

After the Iranian attack, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement, saying that the two tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, came under attack while passing through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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