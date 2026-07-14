Centre summons Iran envoy after Indian sailor dies in Hormuz attacks

A plume of smoke rises from an explosion off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday. (AP)

India has lodged a protest with Iran over the attack on Indian seafarers in Hormuz. Iran’s Deputy chief of mission has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The summons comes after an Indian crew member was killed when two UAE oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The war in the Gulf has been escalating since July 6-7 when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran ended.

After the Iranian attack, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement, saying that the two tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, came under attack while passing through the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz.