India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’

Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

Test carried out by DRDO at 11:06 AM. Telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations&downrange ships positioned along eastern coast tracked&monitored missile trajectory¶meters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy: DRDO — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

“Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the DRDO said in a statement.

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it added.