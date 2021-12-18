scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 18, 2021
MUST READ

India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’

🔴 The 'Agni P' is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

By: PTI | Odisha |
Updated: December 18, 2021 2:24:44 pm
Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said.

“Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the DRDO said in a statement.

This second flight-test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement