India successfully test-fires QRSAM for second time

Second phase of flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur (PTI)

A second consecutive successful trial of the indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) was conducted by the DRDO, this time proving the performance parameters of the missile warhead.

Earlier trial was conducted on November 13, in which the missile had achieved a milestone direct hit on to a pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude. The test on Tuesday was conducted once again to strike down a high performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft. It was conducted around 3.40 pm from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The system has been designed for induction into the Indian Army and has a range of 25 to 30 kilometers.

QRSAM is a short range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system, primarily designed and developed by DRDO to provide a protective shield to the moving armoured columns of the Army from enemy aerial attacks. The current series of tests are said to be a crucial step towards the induction of the missile system in the Indian Army. After one of its prior successful tests in December 2019, the DRDO had said that QRSAM’s developmental trials were completed with that test and the weapon system would be ready for induction by 2021.

During the test on Tuesday, the missile system radars acquired the target from a long range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. Throughout the path of missile, guidance signals were was provided through radar data link from the ground system. Missile entered the terminal active homing guidance phase and reached the target close enough for final and successful activation for the warhead. “The first in the series test of QRSAM took place on November 13 achieving the milestone of a direct hit. Second test proved the performance parameters of warhead.” said the DRDO official statement.

A number of test range instruments like radars, telemetry and electro optical sensors were deployed to capture the complete flight data. Teams of scientists from Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune, Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) Pune, Electronic and Radar Development Establishment, Bangalore, Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Dehradun and Missile Complex Laboratories from Hyderabad and Balasore participated in the test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DRDO scientists for back to back successful tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd