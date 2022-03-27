India successfully test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile off Odisha coast

India on Sunday successfully carried out the test firing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

“MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 10.30 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit,” the DRDO said.

The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, DRDO officials said.

The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance.@DRDO_India @adgpi — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 27, 2022

On January 20, the Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha validating several new indigenous systems.

“BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test fired at 10.30 am from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on January 20. The launch was conducted by Brahmos Aerospace in close coordination with DRDO teams. In this text book flight, the missile followed the predicted trajectory meeting all mission objectives,” the DRDO had said.