Monday, June 28, 2021
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

The sleek missile of the Agni series was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

By: PTI | Balasore (odisha) |
Updated: June 28, 2021 1:45:54 pm
The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km. (ANI)

India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said. The sleek missile of the Agni series was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Explained |Why has the DRDO recently conducted a flurry of missile tests?

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars along the coast line. The nuclear-capable missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

