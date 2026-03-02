Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE to stay closed on key dates in March 2026 — Check full list

Stock market holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE will remain closed on key trading days. Check the complete list of market closure dates.

Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in March 2026, slated for closure due to festive occasions.

It will be closed for 12 days in March 2026, including three public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the NSE 2026 holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will be closed for the festive holidays of Holi, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti, and trading on the BSE will also be suspended on these days due to public holidays.

Additionally, Eid-al-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) would have been marked as a market holiday; however, because it occurs on Saturday, March 21, the market is already closed, making it a non-trading day by default.