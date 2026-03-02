Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE to stay closed on key dates in March 2026 — Check full list

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in March 2026, slated for closure due to festive occasions.
It will be closed for 12 days in March 2026, including three public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.
According to the NSE 2026 holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will be closed for the festive holidays of Holi, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti, and trading on the BSE will also be suspended on these days due to public holidays.
Additionally, Eid-al-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) would have been marked as a market holiday; however, because it occurs on Saturday, March 21, the market is already closed, making it a non-trading day by default.
Investors and traders should note these non-trading days to effectively plan their transactions, settlements, and portfolio strategies.
|SNo.
|Date
|Day of the Week
|Observance
|1
|March 1, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|2
|March 3, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|3
|March 7, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|4
|March 8, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|5
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|6
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|7
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|8
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|9
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|10
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|11
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|Mandatory Weekly Off
|12
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
