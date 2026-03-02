Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE to stay closed on key dates in March 2026 — Check full list

Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE will remain closed for 12 days including mandatory weekly offs and festive occasions.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 08:30 AM IST
Stock market holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE will remain closed on key trading days. Check the complete list of market closure dates.Stock market holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE will remain closed on key trading days. Check the complete list of market closure dates.
Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in March 2026, slated for closure due to festive occasions.

It will be closed for 12 days in March 2026, including three public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the NSE 2026 holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will be closed for the festive holidays of Holi, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti, and trading on the BSE will also be suspended on these days due to public holidays.

Additionally, Eid-al-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) would have been marked as a market holiday; however, because it occurs on Saturday, March 21, the market is already closed, making it a non-trading day by default.

Investors and traders should note these non-trading days to effectively plan their transactions, settlements, and portfolio strategies.

Indian stock market holidays in March 2026:

SNo. Date Day of the Week Observance
1 March 1, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
2 March 3, 2026 Tuesday Holi
3 March 7, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
4 March 8, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
5 March 14, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
6 March 15, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
7 March 21, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
8 March 22, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
9 March 26, 2026 Thursday Ram Navami
10 March 28, 2026 Saturday Mandatory Weekly Off
11 March 29, 2026 Sunday Mandatory Weekly Off
12 March 31, 2026 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti

Google Search interest spikes on NSE market closures amid Holi holiday confusion. (Screenshot) Google Search interest spikes on NSE market closures amid Holi holiday confusion. (Screenshot)

