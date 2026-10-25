‘India stands with people of Jordan’: MEA on church attack that killed 7

India unequivocally condemned the deadly shooting at a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate that left at least seven people dead and 34 others injured on Friday.

New Delhi said on Saturday it stands firmly with the government and people of Jordan in “this difficult hour”.

“India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan on October 23, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured… We reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.