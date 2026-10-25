‘India stands with people of Jordan’: MEA on church attack that killed 7

New Delhi said on Saturday it stands firmly with the government and people of Jordan in “this difficult hour”.

By: Express News Service
1 min readOct 25, 2026 06:56 AM IST
MEA on church attack, church attack, Jordan church attack, Jordan church attack that killed 7, church attack that killed 7, Indian express news, current affairsA security officer stands guard beside an armoured vehicle outside Prince Ali Military Hospital, where people wounded in a shooting during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church hours earlier are being treated, in Karak, Jordan. (Photo: AP)
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India unequivocally condemned the deadly shooting at a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate that left at least seven people dead and 34 others injured on Friday.

New Delhi said on Saturday it stands firmly with the government and people of Jordan in “this difficult hour”.

“India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan on October 23, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured… We reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: “Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan… Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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