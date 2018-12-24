India stands by tsunami-hit Indonesia, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday expressed grief over the loss of life in a volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia and said India stands by Indonesians in this hour of grief.

“My deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the Tsunami that struck the coast of Sunda Straits in Indonesia. Our prayers are with them as we stand by our Indonesian brothers in this hour of grief @Menlu_RI,” Swaraj tweeted tagging the foreign ministry of Indonesia — Menteri Luar Negeri.

On Sunday, a powerful tsunami hit Indonesia, known for its thousands of islands stretching from the Andaman Sea to Indian Ocean and South China Sea, killing at least 281 people and injuring thousands.

In October, when a deadly tsunami hit Indonesia, India had pressed its Air Force and Navy for rescue and humanitarian work.