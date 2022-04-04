India stand on Ukraine-Russia war appreciated by all: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India’s stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was being appreciated by the political opponents and people of other countries, including Pakistan.

Addressing BJP workers at a Holi Milan programme in his Lok Sabha constituency of Lucknow, Singh said the approach and stand of the other countries on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine were landing them in disputes. “…You will be happy to know that our political opponents in India and people of other countries are also appreciating our stand. You saw on TV that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran saab too appreciated India’s role and our stand on the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is a matter of pride for all of us,” Singh said.

Singh also said that the support of the common people for the BJP has been growing continuously.

Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Lucknow, held meetings with BJP workers and residents to take stock of the infrastructure development projects in his constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatiya and other party leaders accompanied the Defence Minister at these events.