India spent more than Rs 2 lakh crore on defence equipment in 3 years

India has spent Rs 1.39 lakh crore on importing defence equipment since 2016. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that in the same period, Rs 77,000 crore was spent for procurement of defence equipment produced by Indian vendors.

Advertising

The total cost of capital procurement of defence equipment between 2016 and 2019 was Rs 2,15,628.89 crore.

Regarding the equipment made within India, Naik said that there are 41 ordnance factories and nine Defence Public Undertakings (DPSUs) in the public sector manufacturing defence equipment.