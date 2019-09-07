India, South Korea ink deal for Navy logistical support: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo on Friday. They comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation and signed two agreements to expand defence educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other’s navies.

As per a statement, Singh and Kyeongdoo “noted that defence cooperation lies at the heart of the Special Strategic Partnership” between the two countries. “They discussed the ongoing cooperation at Service-to-Service level and prospects for enhanced cooperation between defence industries of India and Korea,” it said.

Speaking at a forum of defence industry leaders, Singh said India and South Korea have “formulated a roadmap to take bilateral defence industry cooperation to the next level”. He mentioned sectors like land systems, aero-systems, naval systems, research and development in Testing, Certificationm, Quality Assurance.