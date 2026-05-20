India, South Korea agree to deepen defence ties during Rajnath Singh’s Seoul visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with the South Korean Minister for Defense Acquisition Program Administration Lee Yong-chul, in Seoul. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu Back, in Seoul, where both sides discussed ways to further deepen India-Republic of Korea defence, defence industry, and strategic cooperation, “with a shared commitment towards regional peace, stability and technological collaboration”.

He also met the South Korean Minister for Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Lee Yong-chul, where both agreed to harness the symbiotic efforts to create avenues for joint development, joint production and joint exports.

In a post on X, Singh said the meeting was highly productive as India and Korea exchanged agreements on promoting defence cyber cooperation between the National Defence College of India and the Korea National Defence University of RoK, and UN Peacekeeping Cooperation.