India slams UN rights body for raising concern over mass detentions: ‘Unwarranted interference’

Police detained CJP supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the mass detentions of civil society members, lawyers, and journalists in Delhi during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday. They also called for an immediate and unconditional release of protestors detained during the day. India’s permanent mission in Geneva has dubbed the “concerns” as misplaced, “causing an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs”.

UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called upon Indian authorities to respect and fulfil the right to peaceful assembly, noting that restrictions must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

According to police sources, around 1,200 people had been detained overnight. Delhi Police also reported detaining approximately 500 people arriving in groups during the morning. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)