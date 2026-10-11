India slams United Nations body for tweets on Delhi detentions

The United Nations Human Rights Office has also expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of protesters, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in India ahead of and during Saturday’s demonstrations in Delhi.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readOct 11, 2026 12:06 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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India on Saturday hit back at United Nations Human Rights Office after it expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of protesters, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in India ahead of and during Saturday’s demonstrations in Delhi.

The post read, ” We have seen the OHCHR’s remarks about today’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media. As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for redressal of any grievances.”

We have seen the OHCHR’s remarks about today’s events in New Delhi.
India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media. As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for redressal of any grievances.

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The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India.

In this context, OHCHR would also do well to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere, consistent with its mandate of impartiality and non-selectivity.

@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @abagchimea

— India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) October 10, 2026
“The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India. In this context, OHCHR would also do well to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere, consistent with its mandate of impartiality and non-selectivity,” it read.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

 

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