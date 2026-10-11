India slams United Nations body for tweets on Delhi detentions

India on Saturday hit back at United Nations Human Rights Office after it expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of protesters, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in India ahead of and during Saturday’s demonstrations in Delhi.

The post read, ” We have seen the OHCHR’s remarks about today’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media. As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for redressal of any grievances.”