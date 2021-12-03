scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

India hits out at UN rights office for ‘baseless’ comments on Jammu and Kashmir

🔴 “... The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India,” MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 5:29:48 am
India Khurram Parvez arrest, India to UN rights body, India UN rights body Jammu and Kashmir, UN rights body Khurram Parvez arrest, Khurram Parvez arrest, UN Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir human rights abuse, Jammu and Kashmir news, Indian ExpressKhurram Parvez was arrested by the NIA on November 23. (File Photo)

A day after the  UN envoy on human rights expressed concern over arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez on charges of terrorism, the Centre on Thursday called the statement “baseless and unfounded” and said the “arrest and… detention” was “entirely as per provisions of law”.

“… The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India,” MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Also Read |‘Baseless, unfounded’: India on UN body statement on Khurram Parvez’s arrest

“It also betrays a complete lack of understanding … of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right ‘the Right to Life’ of our citizens including in J&K,” he stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement