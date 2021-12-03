India hits out at UN rights office for ‘baseless’ comments on Jammu and Kashmir

A day after the UN envoy on human rights expressed concern over arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez on charges of terrorism, the Centre on Thursday called the statement “baseless and unfounded” and said the “arrest and… detention” was “entirely as per provisions of law”.

“… The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India,” MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“It also betrays a complete lack of understanding … of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right ‘the Right to Life’ of our citizens including in J&K,” he stated.