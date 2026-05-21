‘Long-tainted record of genocidal acts’, India slams Pakistan over civilian deaths in Afghanistan at UNSC

India slammed Pakistan at the UNSC over its “long-tainted record of genocidal acts”, stating that cross-border violence perpetrated by Islamabad in Afghanistan killed 750 civilians and wounded several others.

While speaking at the Annual UNSC Open Debate on “Protection of civilians in armed conflict”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said that the documentation by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) attributed 94 of 95 incidents of civilian casualties to Pakistani Security forces.

“It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has reported that in the first three months of 2026, 750 civilian deaths and injuries were documented in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistani military forces, most of which occurred due to air strikes,” he said.