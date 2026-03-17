India slams Pakistan over air-bombings against Afghanistan in UNGA

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations over “fabricating imaginative” tales of Islamophobia in its neighbouring countries, questioning what terms should describe the country’s “brutal repression of Ahmadiyyas” or “air-bombing campaigns” in Afghanistan.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, while addressing the UN General Assembly commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Monday (Mar 16), said, “India’s western neighbour is an excellent example of fabricating imaginative tales of Islamophobia in their neighbourhood,” without directly naming Pakistan.

“One wonders what would brutal repression of Ahmadiyyas in this country be termed, or the large-scale refoulement of the helpless Afghans or air-bombing campaigns in this Holy Month of Ramadan?” he said.