India slams Pakistan for using NAM meet to ‘justify terrorism’

Describing Pakistan as the “contemporary epicentre” of terrorism, India on Friday slammed the country for misusing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit’s platform to justify once again its long standing policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is representing India at the summit, said, “Pakistan clearly needs to do much more to earn confidence of the international community. It must decisively abjure terrorism — for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the world.”

On the subject of terrorism, he said, “our thoughts naturally go to its contemporary epicentre — Pakistan.

We regret that earlier today afternoon, this August forum was misused to justify once again its long standing policy of conducting cross-border terrorism against its neighbours, including the State of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India. Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan’s behaviour. All of us in the NAM are focused on meeting our developmental goals and aspirations.”

He also urged NAM members to introspect and reflect upon the group’s achievements to make it relevant and effective in the face of new challenges.

Naidu, who is leading the Indian delegation to the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the NAM in Baku, Azerbaijan, said the group has played an important role in promoting global peace and security and in voicing the hopes and aspirations of nearly two-thirds of humanity.

“It (NAM) has imparted political impetus and moral direction to many important processes, including our shared struggles to end colonisation and eliminate Apartheid. If we are to remain relevant, this tradition of independence must be defended and nurtured so that we set our own agenda,” he said.