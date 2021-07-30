India slams Pakistan for holding elections in PoK

Slamming Pakistan for holding Assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Thursday said it was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and that it has lodged a strong protest with that country over the issue.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories and it should vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

“The so-called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories,” he said at an online media briefing.

His response came days after Pakistan conducted elections to the legislative Assembly in PoK. The elections were marred by allegations of irregularities and violence.