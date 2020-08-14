India slams Pakistan envoy for comments in China daily on J&K

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque. (File)

India and Pakistan on Thursday slugged it out in Beijing over an article published in the Chinese state-controlled newspaper Global Times. In an interview to the publication, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China urged action to ease the curbs on Kashmiri people, a year after India abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moin-ul-Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, said that the Indian “military siege” of the Kashmir, which is now a “de-facto police state”, has been going on for 365 days, with no end in sight, according to Global Times.

Responding to the article, the Indian Embassy in Beijing tweeted that Global Times “declined to carry” its response.

It then posted its rebuttal, which read: “Pakistan’s ambassador has chosen to repeat Pakistan’s lies and half-truths, vis-a-vis the UT of J&K, which is an integral part of India and whose affairs are internal affairs of India, where Pakistan or any other country has not locus standi.”

“Ambassador’s representations, while not surprising, cannot conceal the significant progress that J&K has made in the year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution,” the Indian embassy said.

the Indian mission said several “positive and affirmative” Union laws have been extended to Jammu and Kashmir over the last one year.

“Pakistan’s ambassador could consider holding up a mirror to his own regime, and reflect on Pakistan’s own actions in the region before making ludicrous characterisations of the Indian government’s actions,” the Embassy said.

Haque, who became the ambassador to China in early August, also said that in a joint statement by 18 UN special rapporteurs on Tuesday, India and the international community were called upon to take urgent actions to resolve the shocking human rights situation in Kashmir.

