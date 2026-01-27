India slams Pakistan at UN, firmly rejects Islamabad’s ‘self-serving’ remarks on Operation Sindoor

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India, on Monday (Jan 26), firmly rejected Pakistan’s account of Operation Sindoor, stating that Islamabad’s remarks were “false and self-serving”.
Delivering a sharp rebuttal, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said that Pakistan has “a single-point agenda” to harm India and its people, stressing that “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalagam in April 2025.”
“I now respond to the comments of the Representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single point agenda – to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year. The facts on this matter are clear. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalagam in April 2025. This august body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice,” Parvathaneni said.
The Indian envoy underlined that New Delhi’s response was “measured, non-escalatory, and responsible”, highlighting that the actions were solely aimed at disabling terrorists.
“That is exactly what we did. India’s actions were measured, non-escalatory, and responsible, and focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists. Till 9th of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting. The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers, are in the public domain,” he said.
Addressing Pakistan’s talk of a “new normal,” Parvathaneni said that “terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do” and that it was not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s use of terrorism as state policy.
He warned that the UN chamber should not become a platform for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism, and affirmed that India will do whatever is necessary to protect its citizens.
“We have heard talk from the Representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do. It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism. We will do whatever is required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” the Indian envoy said.
