India slams Pakistan at UN, firmly rejects Islamabad’s ‘self-serving’ remarks on Operation Sindoor

India, on Monday (Jan 26), firmly rejected Pakistan’s account of Operation Sindoor, stating that Islamabad’s remarks were “false and self-serving”.

Delivering a sharp rebuttal, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said that Pakistan has “a single-point agenda” to harm India and its people, stressing that “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalagam in April 2025.”

“I now respond to the comments of the Representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single point agenda – to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year. The facts on this matter are clear. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal attack in Pahalagam in April 2025. This august body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice,” Parvathaneni said.

