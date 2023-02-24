scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
India slams Pakistan after it rakes up J&K during UNGA session on Ukraine

India called out Islamabad's track record of harbouring and providing safe havens to terrorists with impunity.

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur. (Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork)
India slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the UN General Assembly, terming the provocation as “regrettable and misplaced” and calling out Islamabad’s track record of harbouring and providing safe havens to terrorists with impunity.

“I’m taking the floor today to say that India chooses this time not to respond to Pakistan’s mischievious provocations. Our advice to the delegate of Pakistan is to refer to our numerous Rights of Reply that we have exercised in the past,” Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said.

Mathur exercised India’s Right of Reply on Thursday after Pakistan’s envoy at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir while delivering the explanation of vote on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine during the Emergency Special Session.

“Pakistan has only to look at itself and its own track record as a state that harbours and provides safe havens to terrorists and does so with impunity. Such uncalled for provocation is particularly regrettable and certainly misplaced at a time when after two days of intense discussions, we have all agreed that the path of peace can be the only path forward to resolve conflict and discord,” Mathur said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:18 IST
