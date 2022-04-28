India should shun approach to please world: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India should engage the world on the basis of its confidence in its identity rather than trying to please the global community.

Speaking at the Raisina dialogue, Jaishankar said the country needs to put behind the idea that it needs the approval of other countries. “We have to be confident about who we are. I think, it is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world as a pale imitation of what they are. This idea that others define us, somehow we need to get the approval of other quarters, I think, that is an era we need to put behind us,” he said.

Speaking at a session on India’s 75-year-long journey after Independence and the way ahead, Jaishankar said, “We should not be looking at the world with a sense of entitlement. We need to earn our place in the world and which, to a certain extent, therefore, comes to the issue of how the world benefits from the growth of India. We need to demonstrate that.”

Asked about what should be the priority for the country in 25 years, Jaishankar said capability development in all possible areas should be the central focus.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, the Minister said the best way to deal with it will be to focus on “stopping the fighting and getting the talking” and added that India’s position on the conflict is best placed to advance such an approach.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar countered criticism of India’s position on Russia’s actions in Ukraine, saying the Western powers have been oblivious to the pressing challenges in Asia, including last year’s developments in Afghanistan.

“We spent a lot of time yesterday on Ukraine and I have tried to explain what our views are but also explained that in our minds, the best way forward is to focus on stopping the fighting, getting the talking and finding ways of moving forward. We think our choices, our positions are best placed to advance that,” he said.

In his address, Jaishankar also highlighted how the country played a key role in promoting democracy in South Asia. “If I were to pick a single thing that we have done, the difference we have made to the world in the last 75 years, it is the fact that we have a democracy,” he said.