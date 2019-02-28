India should not hold talks with Pak till captured pilot is released: IAF veteran who escaped PoW camp

GROUP Captain Dilip Parulkar (retired), a decorated veteran of 1965 and 1971 wars, who had escaped from a Prisoner of War (PoW) camp near Rawalpindi in 1972 after being captured, has said that India should not hold talks with Pakistan till the time the Indian Air Force pilot captured by the Pakistan Army on Wednesday was released unharmed.

Advertising

Group Capt Parulkar was captured on December 10, 1971, when the Sukhoi-7 fighter jet he was flying was shot down by Pakistan forces and he ejected from it. He and fellow IAF pilots, Wing Commander M S Grewal and Group Captain Harish Sinhji, escaped from a PoW camp near Rawalpindi in August 1972.

“During our time as PoW, we were given good treatment as a reciprocation of the good treatment extended by India to captured Pakistani soldiers. In our case, the tenets of the Geneva convention were mostly adhered to. But the time as a PoW can also be terrible. While the top military leaders lay down the broad policy, how the captured soldiers are treated is finally up to the local commander,” Parulkar told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

He added, “But on the other side of the border, it is a time when the strength of the soldier’s family is put to test. When I was held as a PoW, it was a very tough time for my family. But one must not forget that strong families are behind the bravery of Indian soldiers… and it is also a time when the country has to act tough. In such scenarios, I always cite the example of the resolve shown by Israel in some past cases. Like them, I strongly feel that India should not hold talks with Pakistan till the time the captured pilot is released unharmed.”

The story of Parulkar’s escape has been the subject of a book by Canadian journalist Faith Johnson, and has also inspired a film directed by Taranjit Singh Namdhari.

Explained | How a PoW must be treated

Recalling an instruction from his commander at the time, Parulkar said, “My senior had told me that if I was captured and made a PoW, I had to escape. I did take that part seriously.”

Advertising

Parulkar had a close shave during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, when the Hunter fighter jet that he was flying was shot while he was flying back after an operation inside Pakistan. One bullet had hit the cockpit from below, grazed his shoulder and passed through the head-rest of his seat, before leaving the cockpit. In spite of bleeding profusely, Parulkar did not eject and continued flying till he landed at the base. He later came to know that head-rest, which was hit by the bullet, contained a crucial part of the parachute.