India should give proof of Balakot strike: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the unconditional release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and said the government should provide evidence of the airstrikes in Balakot, in Pakistan, just the way the United States had done after killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

Advertising

While calling Khan a “good neighbour, Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, also said that the Pakistan PM should now “also show bravery and hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India”.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, the BJP said it will hold protests across the state on Sunday and burn effigies of the Congress and its leaders.

Singh said the Pakistan PM handed over Wing Commander Varthaman even though there was pressure on him from Pakistan’s ISI and his own political party, the Tehreek-e-Insaf, to bargain hard with India before releasing the IAF pilot.

In this era of technology and satellite images, Singh told the media in Indore, “we should also give evidence the way the US government did on Osama.”

Singh’s comments drew sharp reactions from the BJP. Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Gopal Bhargava said, “Congress leaders are insulting the armed forces by seeking proof about the airstrikes. Pakistan has not done any favour to India by returning Abhinandan because it (Islamabad) was bound to do so under Geneva Convention.”

Advertising

Singh’s remarks come a day before the Congress government in the state is set to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the attack in Pulwama.