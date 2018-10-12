India should continue investing on innovation, education, says Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. (File) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. (File)

Written by Parth Khatau

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has said that India must continue to invest substantially on innovation and education to solve the issues on the job front.

Madhav said that the way forward is investment in innovation and education. “India currently is and must continue to invest huge sums of money on innovation and education to solve the issues we face in the current job scene. Young enterprises and entrepreneurs must be backed by the government,” he said. Besides innovation, Madhav stressed on a transition in education in India – so that the approach is more skill-based than theory.

“We must think of jobs that will surface ten years from now as skills we acquire currently will be outdated by then,” he said at the annual conference of the Club of Rome on resource efficiency and jobs at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“Fifty-five per cent of our population is under the age of 35 with studies showing our youth have the highest intelligence quotient in the world,” he said. “However, half of the youth are employed in the agricultural sector, owning less than 5 acres of land – making it an unsustainable source of income. From the 25 crore people employed in our country, 53 per cent are informally employed with that also being an unreliable source of income,” Madhav said.

Dr Ashok Khosla, Chairman, Development Alternatives Group, said, “When the Club of Rome was established 50 years ago, it faced a challenge convincing people about the challenge of sustainability. Issues like climate change and species extinction did not even exist back then,” he said.

