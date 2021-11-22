India should challenge consumerism, focus on comprehensive progress: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that the world runs on a philosophy of endless consumerism which ensures the survival of the fittest but it is up to India to challenge this idea by setting a vision of comprehensive progress.

“India has to progress by its own vision. We have to develop the soul and compassion. The world runs on a certain principle where ends are endless and means are limited. So, there is a struggle and there is the idea of survival of the fittest. The purpose of life is to consume…But there is no future to this dynamics and it is up to India to change this,” Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering at an event organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad to celebrate the birth centenary of Dr Suraj Prakash, the founder of the RSS-affiliate.

Bhagwat said India was going to change this principle not by conquering the world after becoming a superpower but by setting an example for others to follow.

“Bharat ke bano, Bharat ko mano aur Bharat ko jaano (Be India, believe in India and know India). This is the principle on which Bharat Vikas Parishad works,” he said.

Established in 1963, Bharat Vikas Parishad is a socio-cultural voluntary organisation associated with the RSS.

“India has a vision of progress. Elsewhere, it is limited to power, money and pleasure. Our thought is not like that. Only my family’s progress is not real progress. The responsibility of nature is on man…For us, progress is not just of the material world but also of our internal self,” Bhagwat said further suggesting through an anecdote that there is no point in my prosperous if we do not have compassion.

The RSS chief cautioned the gathering against developing complacency or pride in a favourable environment. “When there are favourable conditions, it is time to be worried. Jaise jaijaikar se utsah badhta hai, waise hi ahankar bhi badhta hai. (When everyone praises you, it is a morale booster. But it also boosts your ego.) That can be destructive. There should be no ego or pride in service. When one gets facilities, one becomes used to comfort. So, it is important to remember our ancestors (who brought us here with hard work),” Bhagwat said.