India, Seychelles agree to jointly develop Assumption Island naval base

Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain) Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure was welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. (Express photo/Praveen Jain)

India and Seychelles on Monday agreed to work together on a project to develop a naval base at the Assumption Island keeping each other’s concerns in mind after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Seychelles President Danny Faure. India also announced a USD 100-million credit to Seychelles for augmenting its defence capabilities.

“With this credit, Seychelles will be able to buy defence equipment to boost its maritime capacity,” Prime Minister Modi said in a joint media statement with Faure. On the project to develop a naval facility at the island, which would give India a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region, Modi said, “We have agreed to work together on the Assumption Island project based on each other’s interests.”

Faure said, “In the context of maritime security, the Assumption Island was discussed. We are equally engaged and will continue to work together bearing each other’s interests in mind.”

India is keen on developing the Assumption Island in the Indian Ocean as a naval base to expand its footprint in the strategically-key region where China has been trying to enhance its military presence. An agreement to develop the island was inked in 2015 between India and Seychelles. However, amid growing political opposition to the move in Seychelles, Faure was quoted as saying by local media last week that the country would develop military facilities at the island on its own and that the project with India “will not move forward”.

Last week, a top Seychelles foreign affairs ministry official was also quoted as saying by local media that its parliament would not ratify a pact allowing India to build naval facilities on one of the archipelago’s islands and that the issue would not be discussed with the Indian leadership during Faure’s visit here.

Modi said on Monday, “Both India and Seychelles are key strategic partners for each other… Both countries respect the core values of democracy. We share the geo-strategic vision of maintaining peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.”

Noting that India and Seychelles share robust defence and security cooperation, Modi said India would also hand over the second Dornier aircraft to Seychelles on Tuesday as promised by him during his visit there in 2015. The aircraft would reach Seychelles before its National Day on June 29, Modi said.

He also said that there was a strategic convergence in dealing with maritime challenges between India and Seychelles, which is straddled between one of the important Sea Lanes of Communication and vulnerable to piracy.

“We face dangers of international crimes such as piracy, drugs, human trafficking and illegal exploitation of oceanic resources,” Modi noted and assured India’s commitment to augment the island nation’s defence capabilities, maritime infrastructure and increase the capabilities of its defence personnel.

With India’s support, Seychelles will be able to deal with both traditional and non-traditional challenges, Modi said. The two nations also signed six Memoranda of Understanding, including in the area of infrastructure development in Seychelles, cyber security and white-shipping arrangement that would enable the two countries to exchange data regarding identity and movement of non-military commercial vessels.

