India set to stick to its stand at COP26: Polluters should pay

India will finalise its stand on various issues related to the COP26 conference in Glasgow next month, at the Cabinet meeting on October 27, it is learnt.

India’s main contention at the summit will continue to revolve around the transfer of technology and climate finance from developed to developing country, according to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Among key issues at the summit will be climate fair share, climate ambition, climate finance, loss and damage leverage, and carbon markets.

Officials said India’s stand on climate change will be that developed countries have a bigger contribution in environmental damage. A senior Environment Ministry official said. “We believe in the polluters-pay principle, and that will be our stand at COP26 — that developed countries, which have historically contributed to most emissions that have led to the temperature rise and climate change, take the responsibility of assisting developing nations financially by putting a compensation mechanism in place.”

Explained: The wide emission gap

India’s annual per capita carbon emission is 1.96 tonnes per person, against China’s 8.4 tonnes per person. Other big emitters include the US (18.6 tonnes per person) and the European Union (7.16 tonnes per person). The world

average is 6.64 tonnes per person.