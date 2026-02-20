India set to join US-led Pax Silica today on sidelines of AI summit

US ambassador Sergio Gor announced that India would be invited to join the US-led initiative focused on securing AI and tech supply-chains.(REUTERS)

India and the US are likely to sign the Pax Silica declaration Friday, a month after US ambassador Sergio Gor announced that India would be invited to join the US-led initiative focused on securing AI and tech supply-chains.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit.

According to the US State Department, Pax Silica is aimed at bringing “friendly and trusted” countries together to ensure that key technologies are safe, reliable, and not controlled by hostile play.

This strategic initiative, seen as a counter to China’s grip on the global manufacturing supply chain, was launched on December 12, 2025 to “reduce coercive dependencies” and build a “secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain” — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.