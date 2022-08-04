scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

The first recruitments in Nepal under Agnipath scheme are scheduled to begin late August, and some websites are already showing dates for recruitment rallies.

Written by Nirupama Subramanian , Yubaraj Ghimire | Kathmandu, New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:37:34 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI, file)

On his first visit to Nepal as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi told Nepal Parliament that there was no war India had fought in which Nepali blood had not been sacrificed. Praising the contribution and bravery of Gorkha soldiers in Indian Army, Modi said, “I salute the bravehearts who laid their lives for India.”

Seven years later, as the Army prepares to unroll the Agnipath recruitment scheme, there are questions about its social and economic impact on Nepal, from where India has so far recruited approximately 1,400 soldiers into the Gorkha regiment annually (pre-Covid), and how it might affect India’s relations with the government and people of Nepal, where its strategic interests are pitted against China.

The first recruitments in Nepal under Agnipath scheme are scheduled to begin late August, and some websites are already showing dates for recruitment rallies, but the Nepal government’s confirmation to hold the rallies, which is part of the recruitment procedure, is still awaited. It is also unclear whether the annual recruitment numbers will hold good under Agnipath.

Explained |What is Indian Army's Agnipath scheme?

In India, the Army will recruit only 25,000 Agniveers this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

The Army’s intake of Nepal soldiers takes place under a tripartite treaty signed in 1947 between Nepal, India and Britain. Some 32,000-35,000 Nepal soldiers serve in the Indian Army at any given time. The Indian Army ex-servicemen community in Nepal is about 1.32 lakh-strong.

While the numbers to be recruited from Nepal this year are unclear, what added to the concern is that only 25 per cent will be re-employed by Indian Army; the rest will have to go home.

Must read |Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

According to information available in public domain, annual pensions for Nepal-domiciled Gorkhas (Indian Army also hires India-domiciled Gorkhas) total about Rs 4,000 crore. Serving soldiers also send remittances home to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore every year.

“That is a huge injection of money into Nepal’s economy,” said Ranjit Rae, India’s former ambassador to Nepal, who has written extensively about India’s Gorkha connect with Nepal in his book Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties. “There is massive unemployment in Nepal, and most young people leave to work in other countries…. It would be very difficult to assess the impact [of the new recruitment scheme] immediately. But as we saw in India, the first reaction in Nepal, too, was dismay.”

Major-General Gopal Gurung (retd) of 5 Gorkha said that as in India, salaries, pensions and other benefits are a huge draw in Nepal for recruitment into the Indian Army. The socioeconomic impact of Agnipath may take 10 or 15 years to become apparent, he said, but what was at stake was also the historic Gorkha connection.

Opinion |Agnipath is part of a larger process of defence reform and modernisation

Gurung also flagged concerns articulated in Nepal media that Kathmandu was not consulted about the Agnipath scheme. “It is not binding on India to consult Nepal as long as it is applied uniformly and without discrimination. At the same time, considering good relations between the two countries, and to augment our ties, the Nepal government could have been consulted,” he told The Indian Express.

Nepal’s own stand on the recruitment of its citizens into the Indian Army has been a bit of a mixed bag. Over the last two decades, sections of the polity have questioned recruitment of Nepal citizens into another country’s army where they might be deployed against countries friendly to Nepal. Gorkhas in Indian Army are deployed at both the Line of Control with Pakistan and at the Line of Actual Control with China.

Nepal has friendly ties with Pakistan, and China is hugely influential in Nepal.

Also read |Bhupender Yadav writes: A plan for Agniveers

In 2020, then Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali shocked many by calling Gorkha recruitment into foreign armies a “legacy of the past” and the 1947 tripartite agreement as “redundant”.

Despite the rhetoric, Nepal understands that the economic aspect is too important for Kathmandu to dismiss altogether, but wants to be involved in the recruitment process. The sudden announcement of the scheme caught Nepal by surprise.

Officials in Kathmandu told The Indian Express that they had no information from Delhi about Agnipath. Even chairman of Nepal ex-servicemen’s association, Major General Keshar Bahadur Bhandari, was in the dark. He seemed to believe that the Agnipath scheme was separate from Gorkha recruitment and expressed hope that recruitment of Gorkhas would continue.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:37:34 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement