Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
India sends relief material to earthquake-hit Syria via Army contingent deployed in Golan Heights on UN mission

Union Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that the UNDOF team had delivered the relief material to Aleppo. It includes rations and medicines from the Indian government as well as contributions from the international community.

As per defence sources, the Indian Army deployed 180 personnel to provide logistics support to the mission. (Twitter/@adgpi)

India has sent an Army team deployed in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission to deliver relief material to the earthquake-affected population of Syria.

Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted that the UNDOF team had delivered the relief material to Aleppo. It includes rations and medicines from the Indian government as well as contributions from the international community.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission is deployed along the Area of Separation (AOS) between Israel and Syria’s boundaries of the occupied Golan Heights.

As per defence sources, the Indian Army deployed 180 personnel to provide logistics support to the mission. Sources said a request was received from the Government of Syria to the UN for assistance in earthquake relief.

“The proposal for Indian Army personnel stationed in the UNDOF to provide direct assistance was agreed upon by the Government of India,” a source said.

“An advance party reached Aleppo on February 12 and liaised with Dr Maher, the Governorate Council of Aleppo and the Governor of Aleppo,” the source said, adding that the Governor thanked the Indian team for the gesture and mentioned that he was only in need of relief material at this juncture.

“It has been decided that an Indian Army team of around 40 personnel based at UNDOF will be undertaking multiple trips to Aleppo to transport relief material consisting of rations, medical supplies, clothing, and other aid to Syria sent by the Government of India, UNDOF and the international community,” sources said.

As per sources, on February 15, the first convoy transported relief material, consisting of rations and medicines — pooled from the Government of India and the international community — to Aleppo in Syria.

“The relief material has been handed over to representatives of the local administration at Aleppo,” the source added.

India has sent a C 130J aircraft and a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The latest C-17 aircraft carried over 35 tonnes of relief material, of which over 23 tonnes is for relief efforts in Syria and around 12 tonnes for Turkey.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:11 IST
