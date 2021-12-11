India sends medical supplies to Kabul children’s hospital

For the first time since Kabul fell to the Taliban, India has sent emergency life-saving medicines to Afghanistan by a flight. This is the first direct flight between New Delhi and Kabul since August 15, with 1.6 metric tonnes of medical aid sent to an Afghan children’s hospital in Kabul.

This comes even as India and Pakistan are still working out the modalities for sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan by road through Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday, “In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies on the return flight today. These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.”

A special flight from Kabul to New Delhi, chartered by the Government of India, arrived at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on December 10. The flight brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans, including members of the Afghan minority community. The minority community members carried with them 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts.

So far, under what is called “Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan. This comprises 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021.