India sends equipment to help Mauritius deal with oil spill

Volunteers take part in the clean-up operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius, last week, following an oil spill from the ship MV Wakashio. (Photo: AP)

India on Sunday sent more than 30 tonnes of material, including technical equipment, on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country’s ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations, the government said on Sunday.

Over the last 10 days, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla coordinated the operations in sync with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to help out Mauritius.

The specialised equipment — consisting of ocean booms, river booms, disc skimmers, heli skimmers, power packs, blowers, salvage barge and oil absorbent graphene pads and other accessories — is specifically designed to contain the oil slick, skim oil from water and assist in clean-up and salvage operations, a government statement said.

“A 10-member Technical Response Team, consisting of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel specially trained for dealing with oil spill containment measures, has also been deployed to Mauritius to extend necessary technical and operational assistance at the site,” the statement said.

On July 25, a bulk carrier vessel, MV Wakashio, ran aground on the reef at Pointe d’Esny on the south-eastern part of Mauritius close to ecologically sensitive reserves and prominent tourist destinations.

The 300-metre-long vessel, owned by M/s Okiyo Maritime Corp./ Nagashiki Shipping Co Ltd (a Japanese company), was sailing to Brazil with no cargo but about 4,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

Early salvage operations to pull the vessel out from the reef did not yield results. This was followed by a period of rough weather and heavy sea swells that prevented the evacuation of oil from the vessel. The Mauritius government declared an environmental emergency on August 7 after a breach in the vessel and oil leakages were observed on August 6.

Sources said that the Indian High Commission in Mauritius remained in constant touch with the Mauritian authorities on the situation since beginning.

“Emergency rounds of consultations were undertaken with Mauritian authorities to ascertain the situation and any immediate local support that could be extended in the salvage operations,” a source said.

“As an immediate step, Indian Oil (Mauritius) Limited (IOML) was asked to extend all possible assistance to the GoM. Experts from IOML were continuously advising the GoM on ongoing salvage operations. On August 7, IOML moved its barge Tresta Star towards the site to extend all possible assistance, including debunkering of oil from the vessel. The IOML barge was able to evacuate 1,000 tonnes of oil from the intact tanks by August 10,” the source said on Sunday.

The source said that given the pre-eminent role of India in Mauritius as the largest development partner and a net provider of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indian Ocean region, there has been huge expectations in Mauritius, particularly from the Indian diaspora, for urgent assistance from India.

“As soon as the Mauritius government’s request for assistance with specific requirements was received, immediate efforts were undertaken, led by the MEA along with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, the Defence Ministry and other relevant stakeholders, to mobilise equipment and material assistance for supply to Mauritius for urgently dealing with the oil spill crisis,” the source said.

The source said “immediate coordination” was carried out between the Petroleum Ministry, the Indian Coast Guard and the Ministry of Defence to assess the material and equipment that could be immediately supplied, as well as the fastest means to transport it to Mauritius.

Foreign Secretary Shringla remained in touch with General Rawat to take stock of the situation.

As a result, the Indian government is sending over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft to Mauritius.

“The equipment is being provided by the Indian Coast Guard, which is the designated national authority for oil spill response in Indian waters under the National Oil Spill-Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP),” the source said.

The MEA said India’s assistance was in line with its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region. The urgent assistance reflects the close bonds of friendship between India and Mauritius and India’s abiding commitment to assist the people of Mauritius in need, the ministry added.

This comes after recent support provided by India to Mauritius in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the sending of a supply of essential medicines, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines and a medical assistance team

