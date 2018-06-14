India seeks red corner notices against Nirav brother, employee

The CBI has already filed chargesheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Modi, Choksi, Nishal and Subhash Parab. The CBI has already filed chargesheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Modi, Choksi, Nishal and Subhash Parab.

Two days after seeking Red Corner Notices (RCN) against absconding diamantaires Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who are accused in the Rs 13,500-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the CBI on Wednesday requested the Interpol to issue a similar notice against Modi’s brother Nishal and one of his employees Subhash Parab in connection with its probe into the case. When an RCN is issued by the Interpol, its member countries are urged to detain or arrest an accused, who is wanted in the requesting country.

The CBI has already filed chargesheets against Modi, Choksi, Nishal and Parab before a special CBI court in Mumbai.

On February 15, the agency issued a diffusion notice — a mechanism through which location of an absconder is shared among member countries of the Interpol — against Modi, Choksi and Nishal, following which the United Kingdom shared details of “movements” of Modi and the other fugitives, while maintaining that his specific location was still unknown.

“After the diffusion notice was issued through the Interpol channel on February 15, the CBI proactively pursued it with the national central bureaus of individual (member) countries, which are likely to have been visited by the accused for confirmation of their addresses and location,” a senior official said.

The official said details received from UK have been shared with investigating units and other sister agencies of the CBI. The agency, on Monday, said it does not have confirmation on the whereabouts of Nirav Modi as yet.

Nirav, his wife Ami (a US citizen), brother Nishal (a Belgian national) and uncle Choksi, promoter of the Gitanjali Group, fled the country before the PNB complained against their companies.

