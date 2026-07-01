India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train reaches Bengaluru: Route, features, launch details

3 min readJul 1, 2026 01:44 PM IST
India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has reached Bengaluru railway station. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country.
The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.
Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File)
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route
In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway (SWR), confirmed the development.
“Yes, the trainset is at Bengaluru for final testing by BEML. It has not yet been handed over to South Western Railway or Indian Railways. The train is still with BEML. It is being stabled at our station only for checking purposes,” he said.
He added that the train has been stabled at SMVT Bengaluru station purely for operational convenience. “It is parked wherever it is found feasible to stable the train during the testing process,” he said. The official further said that it is a 16-car coach composition.
The train is expected to be launched after completing all trials and tests and receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.
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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features
- Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
- Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
- Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
- Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
- Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
- Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
- Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
- Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
- Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
- Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors