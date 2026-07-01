India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train reaches Bengaluru: Route, features, launch details

India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train has reached Bengaluru ahead of its launch. Here's what to know about the new train, expected rollout and key features.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 1, 2026 01:44 PM IST
India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train has arrived in Bengaluru. (Express Photo/File)India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train has arrived in Bengaluru. (Express Photo/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has reached Bengaluru railway station. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country.

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.

Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File) Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway (SWR), confirmed the development.

“Yes, the trainset is at Bengaluru for final testing by BEML. It has not yet been handed over to South Western Railway or Indian Railways. The train is still with BEML. It is being stabled at our station only for checking purposes,” he said.

He added that the train has been stabled at SMVT Bengaluru station purely for operational convenience. “It is parked wherever it is found feasible to stable the train during the testing process,” he said. The official further said that it is a 16-car coach composition.

The train is expected to be launched after completing all trials and tests and receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities.

Story continues below this ad

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Features

  • Total coaches: 16 (11 coaches 3 Tier; 4 coaches 2 Tier; 1 coach 1AC)
  • Passenger capacity: 823 (3T: 611 + 2T:188 + 1st AC:24)
  • Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph
  • Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning
  • Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement
  • Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction
  • Kavach and Emergency talk-back system
  • Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation
  • Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments