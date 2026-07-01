India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train reaches Bengaluru: Route, features, launch details

India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Indian Railways’ new Vande Bharat Sleeper train has reached Bengaluru railway station. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology, the new orange and grey coloured train will run between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. This will be the second such train in the country.

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper, launched in January 2026, operates between Howrah and Kamakhya. It has reduced travel time between the two cities by up to six hours.

Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File) Second AC Coach of Vande Bharat Sleeper train (Express Photo/File)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.