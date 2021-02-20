India second fastest to administer 1 cr vaccine doses to priority group: Govt

“No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date,” the Health Ministry said.

Thirty-four days after it rolled out the largest Covid-19 immunisation drive, India Friday became the second-fastest in the world to administer one crore doses to its priority group.

As of Friday, the official figures state that India administered a total of 1,04,49,942 doses to its priority group of healthcare workers and frontline workers. According to the global data, the US achieved one crore vaccinations in 31 days and the UK took 56 days to administer one crore doses.

Out of the 1.04 crore doses, 70.52 lakh doses were administered to the health care workers and 33.97 lakh were administered to the frontline workers, the official figures state. The 1.04 crore doses have been given through 2.20 lakh sessions, the Union Health Ministry said.

Officials figures show that out of the 70.52 lakh vaccinations of health care workers, 62.95 lakh received the first dose and 7.56 have received the second. Significantly, on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data, the country reported the highest single-day vaccination number: 6,68,674.

As the country touched the landmark 1-crore figure, eleven states and Union Territories have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered health care workers for the first dose. The top five states are Bihar (84.7 per cent), Tripura (82.9 per cent), Odisha (81.8 per cent), Lakshadweep (81 per cent), and Gujarat (80.1 per cent).

However, seven states and Union Territories continue to report less than 50 per cent coverage of registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry. The Health Ministry said fifteen states have registered more than 40 per cent coverage for the first dose among the front-line workers.

On adverse events following immunization (AEFI), the ministry said 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. Twenty-five people were discharged, 14 died and two are being treated.

Official data also shows that country has also reported 34 deaths. Thirteen people died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in the hospital.

“No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date,” the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Odisha and Uttarakhand have reported deaths. “A52-year-old female, who was a resident of Angul, Odisha died due to Septic shock. He died after 14 days of vaccination. Post- mortem has not been done,” the health ministry said. The second death has been reported from Chamoli, Uttarakhand. “A 55-year-old female died. The post-mortem has been done and reports are awaited,” the ministry said.