Despite ‘major challenge’ of US tariffs, India’s seafood export hits all-time high

At present, most of the fishing activities concentrate within 40-50 nautical miles of the coast. (AP File Photo)

Despite an unprecedented 58% US tariff, India’s seafood exports have increased to Rs 73,800 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 62,000 crore in the previous year, said Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar during the national launch of Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas, Singh said the growth in seafood export is a result of the free trade agreements (FTAs) India signed with various countries across the globe.

“In 2025-26, we faced a major challenge when the United States imposed a 58 per cent tariff on our exports. The US is the biggest buyer of India’s shrimp, accounting for over 40% of our total exports. A sense of disappointment prevailed throughout the country. But PM Narendra Modi encouraged us to acknowledge the challenges and to find out solutions to move further,” said Singh.