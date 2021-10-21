India scripts history: PM Modi on 100 crore Covid vaccine dose landmark

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

The prime minister called the vaccination milestone a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he interacted healthcare workers as well as with people receiving the Covid vaccine.

Speaking at another event later in the day, PM Modi said that the country now has a strong “protective shield” of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

“This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark sometime back,” the Prime Minister said.

He also hailed all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation and health sector professionals engaged in administering the vaccines.

Modi has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

(With PTI inputs)