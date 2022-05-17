scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Delhi hosts SCO-RATS meet; Afghanistan situation in focus

India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure, which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 8:21:54 am
The three-day meeting is taking place under the framework of the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. (Twitter: ANI via @FMamundzay)

India, Pakistan and other member-states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday deliberated on boosting cooperation in combating various regional security challenges at a meeting hosted by New Delhi.

The three-day meeting is taking place under the framework of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

A major focus of the discussions was to be on the situation in Afghanistan, especially in dealing with the threat from terror groups active in the Taliban-ruled country, sources said. Pakistan, sources said, has sent a three-member team — an official each from the Interior, Defence and Foreign ministries — for the meeting.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

India assumed chairmanship of the Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO (RATS SCO) on October 28 last year for a period of one year. India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure, which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

A similar conference was organised by India in December in which all member-states took part.

The SCO is an economic and security grouping and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. The member-states of SCO are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement