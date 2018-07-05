India says it has made a formal request for extradition of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik, fled India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches. (File Photo) Zakir Naik, fled India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches. (File Photo)

After controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik denied reports of him returning to India, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday said they had made a formal request for the extradition of, reported news agency ANI.

“We had made a formal request for the extradition of Zakir Naik, who is an Indian National living in Malaysia, as per the extradition treaty we have with Malaysian side. At this stage, our request is under the active consideration of Malaysian side,” he said.

Founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, Naik in a statement had said, “The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don’t feel safe from unfair prosecution. Insha Allah when I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland.”

News channel NDTV had reported the Malaysian government said Naik could be deported.

Fifty-one-year-old Naik, fled India on July 1, 2016, after terrorists in neighbouring Bangladesh claimed that they were inspired by his speeches. He is currently living in Malaysia.

In December 2017, Interpol rejected India’s request to issue a red corner notice (RCN) seeking his deportation. Naik is wanted by the NIA in a case of alleged incitement of terror activities.

