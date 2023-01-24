scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
India saw 46% rise in electronic toll collection through FASTags in 2022

The government has been pushing the proliferation of FASTags for hassle-free, seamless toll collection which also paves way for less waiting time for users at toll plazas.

FASTag, FASTag toll, Mumbai FASTag toll, FASTag Electronic Toll Payments, FASTag toll payments, Mumbai news, City news, Indian ExpressHaving a FASTag is mandatory for all vehicle owners from December 1.
India saw a 46 per cent growth in electronic toll collection through FASTags on highways last year amounting to over Rs 50,000 crore, an official statement said Tuesday.

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on national highways in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs 144.19 crore on 24 December 2022.

In 2021, the total amount collected through electronic toll was Rs 34,778 crore. Similarly, the number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of around 48 per cent in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crore and 324 crore, respectively.

Also Read |Delhi HC seeks Centre, NHAI’s response to plea against collection of double toll tax from non-FASTag commuters

Implemented by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags are prepaid, rechargeable tags fitted in cars for seamless toll collection at toll plazas on highways.

With 6.4 crore FASTags issued till date, the total number of FASTag-enabled toll plazas across the country also grew to 1,181 (including 323 on State Highways) in 2022 from 922 in 2021.

The Centre has signed Memorandums of Understanding with 29 state entities/authorities for onboarding state toll plazas under the FASTag programme, which include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The government has been pushing the proliferation of FASTags for hassle-free, seamless toll collection which also paves way for less waiting time for users at toll plazas.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:44 IST
