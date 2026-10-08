Centre denies bias after Elon Musk claims ‘oligarchs’ blocking Starlink in India

The Centre said India’s satellite communication regulatory framework is fair and non-discriminatory, rejecting Elon Musk’s claim that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s plans.

The Ministry of Communications on Thursday said India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory. This comes a day after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alleged that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s plans in India.

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the Ministry said that licences have been granted to three satellite communication companies and all are required to meet security conditions. Their security assessments are currently underway.

“At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage,” the ministry said, calling claims of discrimination “baseless and misconceived,” a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said.