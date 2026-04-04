‘Everything is being weaponised’: S Jaishankar warns of structural global shifts while hailing India’s resilience amid West Asia war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hailed India for coming through “solidly” from global shocks that recently tested its resilience, referring to challenges such as the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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Jaishankar was speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur, where he said that India “managed both domestic and external challenges fairly successfully.” He added that India is now among the top 10 economies and that our society possesses an optimism that is lacking in many parts of the world.

‘India among top economies, society filled with optimism’

“There is an optimism in our society that is lacking in many other parts of the world. Now you could ask, why is that? The last 10 years have been much better, giving rise to the confidence that the next 10 and those beyond will also be. We are, after all, now among the top five economies. No one can dispute that the multiple global shocks that have recently tested our resilience, and that India has come through that solidly. We have managed both domestic and external challenges fairly successfully,” he said.