India, Russia moving confidently to achieve USD 100 billion trade target by 2030: Ambassador

Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum, along with Russian President Putin, Modi invited Russian businesses to 'come and Make In India...and partner with India'. (File image)

India and Russia are moving confidently to achieve a target of USD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and steps are being taken to expand the trade basket, Ambassador Vinay Kumar said on Monday.

“The past year has been particularly active. We had a very successful visit of President (Vladimir) Putin. Achieving the bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030 is eminently possible,” Ambassador Kumar said while talking to PTI on India’s 77th Republic Day.

“Steps are being taken, including identification of new items, and a free trade agreement will facilitate the achievement of this target,” he added, noting that trade has increased with new opportunities in fertilisers, agriculture and engineering.