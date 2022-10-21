scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

India-Russia trade soars to record high as imports of oil and fertiliser drive surge

Of the total $18,229.03 million bilateral trade in April-August, India’s imports from Russia accounted for $17,236.29 million, while New Delhi’s exports to Moscow were only worth $992.73 million, leaving a negative trade balance of $16,243.56 million.

India Russia Relation, India Russia ties, India Russia bilateral trade, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn contrast, the total annual bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $13,124.68 million in 2021-22, and $8,141.26 million in 2020-21. Pre-Covid, it was $10,110.68 million in 2019-20, $8,229.91 million in 2018-19, and $10,686.85 million in 2017-18.

FUELLED BY a surge in import of oil and fertilisers, India’s bilateral trade with Russia has soared to an all-time high of $18,229.03 million in just five months (April-August) of this financial year (2022-23), according to the latest data available with the Department of Commerce.

In contrast, the total annual bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $13,124.68 million in 2021-22, and $8,141.26 million in 2020-21. Pre-Covid, it was $10,110.68 million in 2019-20, $8,229.91 million in 2018-19, and $10,686.85 million in 2017-18.

Also Read |‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are well aware of results’: DB Venkatesh Varma

With the sharp spike in trade, Russia has now become India’s seventh biggest trading partner — up from its 25th position last year. The US ($57,632.37 million), China ($50,792.83 million), UAE ($36,820.33 million), Saudi Arabia ($23,995 million), Iraq ($18,822.27 million) and Indonesia ($18,816.58 million) were the six countries which recorded higher volumes of trade with India during the first five months of 2022-23.

Of the total $18,229.03 million bilateral trade in April-August, India’s imports from Russia accounted for $17,236.29 million, while New Delhi’s exports to Moscow were only worth $992.73 million, leaving a negative trade balance of $16,243.56 million.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

In 2021-22, India’s exports to Russia stood at $3,254.68 million, while imports from Moscow were valued at $9,869.99 million.

Also Read |Production of AK-203 rifles to begin in India by year end: Russian official

In the past, there have been only two occasions when bilateral trade between the two countries crossed the $10 billion mark – in 2017-18 ($10,686.85 million) and 2019-20 ($10,110.68 million).

An analysis of the data shows that Russia’s share in India’s total trade has increased to 3.54%, up from 1.27% in 2021-22. While Russia’s share in India’s total trade was 2.1% in 1997-98, it has hovered below 2% for the last 25 years.

Advertisement
Also Read |Annexation of four Ukrainian regions: India votes against Russia’s demand for secret ballot in UNGA

The record level of bilateral trade between India and Russia is mainly due to a sudden jump in imports from Moscow, which began to surge earlier this year. There was an over 500% increase in three months – 561.1% in June, 577.63% in July and 642.68% in August – as compared to the same months of the previous year.

Also Read |PM Modi tells Zelenskyy: No military solution, India ready to help

Petroleum oil and other fuel items (mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes) accounted for 84% of India’s total imports from Russia in April-August this year, adding up to $14,476.52 million as compared to $1,593.58 million last year.

Advertisement

Fertilisers were second, with imports from Russia surging by 666.24% to $1,236.96 million in April-August this year, up from $161.43 million during the same period last year. Fertilisers and fuel together account for over 91% of the total imports from Russia this year.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical products ($176.51 million) and organic chemicals ($117.29 million) were the two main items shipped to Moscow.

Also Read |Dear Indian friends, don’t end up on the wrong side of history — A letter from a Russian-speaking Ukrainian

India had a positive trade balance with Russia from 1997-98 (the most recent year for which comparable data is available) to 2002-03. But from 2003-04, New Delhi’s trade balance with Moscow has remained negative.

Also Read |UNSC: Jaishankar takes tough stand on Russia, targets Beijing also

In 1997-98, India had trade with 224 countries and regions and Russia was its 16th biggest trading partner. However, Russia’s position gradually fell, slipping to 34th in 2013-14. It began climbing up from 2014-15, and was India’s 23rd biggest trading partner in 2017-18. After that, it remained between 25th to 30th place, before climbing to seventh place in 2022-23.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:14:21 am
Next Story

Kheda public flogging: Gujarat High Court issues notice to police, victims seek action

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement